Thousands of Muslims participate in Bakrid special prayers

Thousands of Muslims participated in the Bakrid special prayers organised in more than 400 places in four southern districts on Monday.

The Bakrid prayers were organized on behalf of various jamaaths and the mosques and the organizations like Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath and the political parties including Social Democratic Party of India and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam.

After sheep and bulls were sacrificed, the meat, along with rice, ghee, vegetables and money, was distributed to the poor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.