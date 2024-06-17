GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thousands of Muslims participate in Bakrid special prayers

Published - June 17, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Muslims offer prayers to mark Bakrid in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Muslims offer prayers to mark Bakrid in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thousands of Muslims participated in the Bakrid special prayers organised in more than 400 places in four southern districts on Monday.

The Bakrid prayers were organized on behalf of various jamaaths and the mosques and the organizations like Tamil Nadu Thowheedh Jamaath and the political parties including Social Democratic Party of India and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam.

After sheep and bulls were sacrificed, the meat, along with rice, ghee, vegetables and money, was distributed to the poor.

