ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of devotees witness float festival

January 25, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Meenakshi Sundareswarar being taken around Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam on the occasion of float festival in Madurai on Thursday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Thousands of devotees from far and nearby places thronged Mariamman Teppakulam in Madurai on Thursday to witness ‘Theppa Thiruvizha,’ the annual float festival to catch a glimpse of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the presiding deities of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The 12-day festival reached its crescendo as the decorated temple float was taken around the Teppakulam on Thai Poosam. It also marks the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak. The temple tank was decorated with colourful lamps.

As per convention, youth from Devendrakula Vellalar community from nearby Anuppanadi pulled the float around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam using rope, twice in the morning and once in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People from different parts of Madurai district gathered to witness the grand event. Adequate police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure safety and security of the people.

Earlier in the day, the deities were taken in a procession through Chithirai streets, East Masi Street, Yanaikkal, Nelpettai and Kamarajar Salai to Muktheeswarar Temple near Teppakulam. After the rituals were performed, the deities were taken to the float which went around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam. Madurai police had made traffic diversions in and around Teppakulam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US