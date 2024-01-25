Thousands of devotees witness float festival

January 25, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Thousands of devotees from far and nearby places thronged Mariamman Teppakulam in Madurai on Thursday to witness ‘Theppa Thiruvizha,’ the annual float festival to catch a glimpse of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the presiding deities of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The 12-day festival reached its crescendo as the decorated temple float was taken around the Teppakulam on Thai Poosam. It also marks the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak. The temple tank was decorated with colourful lamps.

As per convention, youth from Devendrakula Vellalar community from nearby Anuppanadi pulled the float around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam using rope, twice in the morning and once in the evening.

People from different parts of Madurai district gathered to witness the grand event. Adequate police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure safety and security of the people.

Earlier in the day, the deities were taken in a procession through Chithirai streets, East Masi Street, Yanaikkal, Nelpettai and Kamarajar Salai to Muktheeswarar Temple near Teppakulam. After the rituals were performed, the deities were taken to the float which went around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam. Madurai police had made traffic diversions in and around Teppakulam.