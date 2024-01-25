GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands of devotees witness float festival

January 25, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Meenakshi Sundareswarar being taken around Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam on the occasion of float festival in Madurai on Thursday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu

Meenakshi Sundareswarar being taken around Vandiyur Mariamman Teppakulam on the occasion of float festival in Madurai on Thursday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Thousands of devotees from far and nearby places thronged Mariamman Teppakulam in Madurai on Thursday to witness ‘Theppa Thiruvizha,’ the annual float festival to catch a glimpse of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, the presiding deities of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The 12-day festival reached its crescendo as the decorated temple float was taken around the Teppakulam on Thai Poosam. It also marks the birth anniversary of king Thirumalai Nayak. The temple tank was decorated with colourful lamps.

As per convention, youth from Devendrakula Vellalar community from nearby Anuppanadi pulled the float around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam using rope, twice in the morning and once in the evening.

People from different parts of Madurai district gathered to witness the grand event. Adequate police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were deployed at the venue to ensure safety and security of the people.

Earlier in the day, the deities were taken in a procession through Chithirai streets, East Masi Street, Yanaikkal, Nelpettai and Kamarajar Salai to Muktheeswarar Temple near Teppakulam. After the rituals were performed, the deities were taken to the float which went around the mandapam located at the centre of Teppakulam. Madurai police had made traffic diversions in and around Teppakulam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.