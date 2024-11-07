Thousands of devotees flock to Tiruchendur for Soorasamharam

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu gathered at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on Thursday to witness Soorasamharam (annihilation of a demon), the key event of Kanda Sashti festival.

The devotees began their Sashti fast on the premises of Subramaniya Swami Temple here when the Kanda Sashti yagasala puja started on November 2. On Thursday, the temple was opened at 1 a.m. and special pujas, including viswaroopa deeparadhanai and udhaya marthanda abishekam, were conducted. By 2 p.m., abisekham and other rituals were performed for Lord Jayanthinathar at Sashti Mandapam. At 4.15 p.m, Lord Jayanthinathar departed from Sashti Mandapam and was taken to the seashore for the Soorasamharam, which began at 4.30 p.m. The devotees were enthralled by the event.

As a symbolic representation of the triumph of good over evil, the celestial event attracts lakhs of devotees each year. This year was no exception with the shore resonating with thunderous chants of Vetrivel Muruganuku Arohara. After the event, devotees took a holy dip in the sea and concluded their fast.

Enhanced security measures were in place for the Soorasamharam, overseen by South Zone Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha, Tirunelveli Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Pa. Moorthy and Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John with a total deployment of 4,500 police personnel. Surveillance towers were set up at various points along the shore and CCTV cameras were installed at key locations.

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Collector K. Elambahavath and other officials were present at the event.

