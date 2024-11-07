 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thousands of devotees flock to Tiruchendur for Soorasamharam

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Soorasamkaram under way on the sea shore at Subramaniyasamy temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

Soorasamkaram under way on the sea shore at Subramaniyasamy temple at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu gathered at Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on Thursday to witness Soorasamharam (annihilation of a demon), the key event of Kanda Sashti festival.

The devotees began their Sashti fast on the premises of Subramaniya Swami Temple here when the Kanda Sashti yagasala puja started on November 2. On Thursday, the temple was opened at 1 a.m. and special pujas, including viswaroopa deeparadhanai and udhaya marthanda abishekam, were conducted. By 2 p.m., abisekham and other rituals were performed for Lord Jayanthinathar at Sashti Mandapam. At 4.15 p.m, Lord Jayanthinathar departed from Sashti Mandapam and was taken to the seashore for the Soorasamharam, which began at 4.30 p.m. The devotees were enthralled by the event.

As a symbolic representation of the triumph of good over evil, the celestial event attracts lakhs of devotees each year. This year was no exception with the shore resonating with thunderous chants of Vetrivel Muruganuku Arohara. After the event, devotees took a holy dip in the sea and concluded their fast.

Enhanced security measures were in place for the Soorasamharam, overseen by South Zone Inspector General of Police Prem Anand Sinha, Tirunelveli Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Pa. Moorthy and Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John with a total deployment of 4,500 police personnel. Surveillance towers were set up at various points along the shore and CCTV cameras were installed at key locations.

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Collector K. Elambahavath and other officials were present at the event.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.