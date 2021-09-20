Thousands file nominations for civic polls in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi districts

TIRUNELVELI

20 September 2021 21:44 IST

Social distancing norms thrown to wind at venues

All nine panchayat union offices of Tirunelveli district witnessed huge crowds on Monday as candidates filing nominations for the coming civic polls gathered in large number with their supporters.

With Monday being ‘Full Moon Day’, considered to be auspicious, a large number of candidates filed their nominations even though the exercise started on September 15.

In Tirunelveli district, 1,885 nominations, including 1,234 nominations for village panchayat wards, 483 for village panchayat presidents, 162 for panchayat union ward councilors and six for district panchayat ward councilors, were submitted.

So far, 2,996 nominations had been received for 2.069 positions in Tirunelveli district.

Since the candidates were accompanied by their supporters, who were brought up to the union offices in vans, absolute commotion and traffic snarls prevailed near the spots throughout the day.

More than 30 vans that were carrying the supporters of the candidates to Palayamkottai Panchayat Union Office were parked near Ramar Temple Ground.

Police struggled o regulate chaotic traffic along the 20-feet-wide Langarkana Street Road on which the Palayamkottai union office was situated.

There was no physical distancing and none of the supporters of the candidates were seen wearing masks as it was a free-for-all situation in and around the panchayat union office.

In Tenkasi district, 2,285 nominations, including 1,503 for village panchayat wards, 556 for village panchayat presidents, 211 for panchayat union ward councilors and 15 for district panchayat ward councilors ,were received.

So far, 3,708 nominations had been received for 2,274 positions.

In Kanniyakumari district, 11 nominations — one for Muttom panchayat president and remaining 10 for village panchayat wards — were received on Monday.