‘Those who mixed human waste in water tank will be identified’

January 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said the culprits who mixed faeces in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal village in the district recently would definitely be identified during police investigation.

In a brief interaction with reporters here, Mr. Regupathy said special teams had been constituted to identify the culprits involved in the incident. It had occurred in the night hours and there were no CCTV cameras at the spot, he added.

Replying to a query, the Minister said the district administration had acted promptly once the incident came to light. He said the DMK government, led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, stood by Dalits.

Meanwhile, an official said new water supply pipelines and taps had been provided to every Dalit household at Vengaivayal and drinking water would be supplied from the overhead tank at nearby Eraiyur village. A proposal for construction of a new overhead water tank exclusively for Adi Dravidar families of Vengaivayal had been forwarded to the district administration, the official added.