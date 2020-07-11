Thoppur hospital turns intensive care unit for COVID-19 cases

Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar said the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur will be used as an intensive care facility apart from being a COVID-19 care centre.
Speaking after inspecting the Thoppur hospital, he said there has been a need to expand the health infrastructure in the district. In order to increase the number of beds with oxygen facilities, the State government has purchased two oxygen cylinders with 1,000 litre capacity for Thoppur hospital.
“Thoppur hospital and the Government Rajaji Hospital will be considered centres where tertiary care is provided,” he said.
He said at least 250 beds with oxygen facilities will now be available in each taluk and at 117 Primary Health Centres (PHC). This is apart from COVID-19 care centres, health facilities and tertiary care facilities available in the district.
He said that the positivity rate has been between 9% and 10% of the total number of samples taken in the district since testing has been stepped up.
In the last week, a total of 17,000 people have been tested. “Doctors are better prepared to deal with positive cases. With the lockdown in place, we hope cases will come down,” he said.
He said that many health workers across the district were staying at quarantine centres for a longer period to serve patients. “Efforts are being taken to ensure that Madurai district's COVID-19 numbers are kept in check. The public can help by ensuring that they consistently wear masks and ensure personal distancing in public places,” he added.
