Thoppur hospital gives alternative treatment

COVID-19 patients performing yogasanas at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur.

MADURAI

18 June 2020 08:31 IST

Plan to increase bed strength from 150 to 200

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who have been admitted to Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur are being provided Siddha and Homeopathic treatment along with allopathic treatment for cure.

Treatment Coordinator for COVID-19 at Government Rajaji Hospital, K. Senthil said the Thoppur facility had treated 30 patients till date. There were 16 active cases at the hospital. “Asymptomatic cases who test positive at GRH are being shifted to decongest it,” he said.

Dr. Senthil said patients who were admitted to the Thoppur hospital must be below 50 years and must not have any comorbidities. They must also be without symptoms. “In case they are seen developing any symptoms, there are labs that can take tests. They can also be transferred back to the GRH in an ambulance,” he said.

A source from the hospital said the State government had also appointed Siddha and Naturopathy doctors there.

Two doctors were on duty for each shift as there are only a few patients now. The doctor said they were trying alternative methods of healing to get optimal results. “We will utilise the skills of the alternative medicine doctors too. Patients are taught breathing exercises and given kabasura kudineer, a herbal concoction to boost their immunity,” he said.

Dr. Senthil said there were plans to increase the bed strength 150 to 200 to accommodate more patients.