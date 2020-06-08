Thoothukudi’s tally shoots up with 26 indigenous cases

08 June 2020 22:46 IST

Nine cases recorded in Dindigul district, seven in Sivaganga

THOOTHUKUDI/DINDIGUL

Thoothukudi district reported 26 fresh COVID-19 positive cases – all indigenous – on Monday, and its tally rose to 355. The district has 154 active cases undergoing treatment at Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Disinfection operations were started at Boldenpuram and Levingipuram in Thoothukudi which recorded fresh cases.

Advertising

Advertising

All the seven new cases reported in Kanniyakumari district on Monday are ‘indigenous cases’, while Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts recorded three fresh cases each in the category. Tirunelveli had an ‘imported case’ too to take its tally to 390 and the number of active cases to 45.

Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari had 18 and 34 ‘active cases’ respectively.

Five persons tested positive in Madurai district, taking it tally to 317. The new cases included a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from Sekkipatti near Melur. The other cases were recorded at Indira Nagar, Vaigai Vadakarai, Anuppanadi and Sellur.

None of them had travel history and all of them displayed symptoms, including fever and cold. Meanwhile, five persons were discharged. The number of active cases is 74.

Theni district recorded two fresh positive cases on Monday. In the last 14 days, not a single normal person from the district without travel history had tested positive, said a press release.

In Dindigul, nine fresh cases, including three from a family, were reported. Health department officials said a former DMK councillor in Kodaikanal returned from Chennai with his family. He reportedly told the officials at Silver Cascade check post that he was returning from Dindigul. When the news spread, Municipal and Revenue officials went to his house and tested the family members, three of whom turned positive. They were rushed to Dindigul Government Hospital.

In Ramanathapuram, 12 fresh cases were recorded on Monday and the district’s tally went up to 112. Officials said the cases were Thangachimadam, Ariyankundu, Manjana Mariamman Vakkil Street and Balasubramanian Temple Street in Ramanathapuram and Keelakarai Pudu Street. A 58-year-old official at the Collectorate also tested positive.

Seven new cases were reported in Sivaganga district. Officials said they were all admitted to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital. Thirteen persons were discharged in Ramanathapuram and two in Sivaganga.

Virudhunagar district recorded four new cases. One patient was discharged from hospital. While three of the fresh cases were from Chennai, one was their contact, Collector R. Kannan said.

The district tally rose to 153, and the number of active cases stands at 36.