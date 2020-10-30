Thoothukudi’s case tally crosses 15,000-mark

Two deaths recorded in Kanniyakumari; Madurai’s daily count drops

With the addition of 71 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, Thoothukudi’s overall case count crossed the 15,000-mark to reach 15,017. After 64 people were discharged from hospitals, 475 patients are undergoing treatment in the district, which has marked a death toll of 130.

Madurai recorded 38 new cases, which took the total number of cases in the district to 18,691. The district had registered 51 cases on Thursday. Sixty-three people were discharged on Friday, leaving 524 active cases. There was one fatality, which raised the district’s death toll to 418.

Kanniyakumari added 36 cases to have a case tally of 14,879, with 463 active cases, even as 75 people were discharged from hospitals. As the district lost two more lives to the viral infection, its death toll rose to 244.

The infection tally of Tirunelveli moved up to 14,194 with the admission of 18 new cases to hospitals. With 40 people having been discharged, the district has 198 active cases.

Sivaganga reported 17 new cases, which raised the tally to 5,882. There were 10 discharges in the district, which has 138 active cases. The overall death toll is 126.

Theni accounted for 16 fresh cases to have a tally of 16,223, with 66 active cases. There were 43 discharges from hospitals. The district’s death toll stands at 193.

There were 14 fresh cases reported in Virudhunagar, which now has a total case count of 15,419, with 173 active cases. The district marked 15 discharges. The death toll of the district remains at 220.

Nine people tested positive in Dindigul, taking up its case count to 9,767. Hospitals discharged 50 people, and the district has 92 active cases. It has recorded an overall death toll of 185.

Ramanathapuram’s fresh case count was five on Friday. The district’s tally rose to 5,993, with 92 active cases. The district, which has so far reported 130 deaths, marked the discharge of 11 people.

Tenkasi recorded only four new cases to have a tally of 7,814. After 21 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 54 active cases.