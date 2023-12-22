December 22, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As the relief and rehabilitation operations are sluggishly moving in the flood-hit Thoothukudi district, including Thoothukudi Town, the residents’ agony continues.

Around 100 families from Pullaaveli village near Pazhayakayal have pitched tents on the Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur Road as their houses are still flooded. With the food being served by a few private firms and the volunteers, they survive.

Eral still remains cut-off from other parts of the district as the bridge across the Tamirabharani has been reduced to rubble. The waters of the flood that destroyed a few crore-worth clothes in textile showrooms, vessel shops and grocery shops of Eral is still stagnant in Umarikaadu, Siruthondanallur and other areas. Hence, these places have also become ‘islands.’ Since the flood has damaged mobile phone signal transmission towers and their generators, communication has been completely paralysed.

“As the flood has devastated Authoor, I could not contact any of my relatives in this town ever since flood wreaked havoc. We were very much worried as no one could go there also. Only after the flood receded to some extent and the communication was subsequently established, I could speak to our beloved ones over the phone. It is a great relief,” says Vasudevan of Alwarthoppu, who is working in Chennai now. He said power supply to his village is yet to be restored. “The generator in the local church is powering the houses to some extent,” he says.

Poultry farm owners Manoj Kumar of Ceylon Colony in Ottapidaaram, Rajendran of Ceylon Colony and Pon Perumal of Governagiri have lost over 18,000 chickens as the flood has decimated the birds.

Officials say that they could not deploy the pumps as water was continuously entering into Thoothukudi Town till Thursday from the western parts. “Once the flow of water into the town stopped, we’ve deployed the pumps to pump out the water into the nearby storm water channel which carry the rainwater to Puckle Channel,” said a senior official of Thoothukudi Corporation.

The Corporation officials lament that one of the prime reason behind this calamity was the narrowing of the width of the Puckle Channel. “When concrete wall on both sides of this drainage channel was constructed, it was unmindfully narrowed down from 60 feet to just 20 feet due to political pressure by a couple of politicians including a former chairman of the then Thoothukudi municipality. We’re now paying price for this foolishness,” said the official.

The only solace is that power supply to a few parts of Thoothukudi Town was restored on Friday after noon. Since the water has started receding, the TANDEDCO personnel have swung into action to restore to the areas which are struggling in darkness for the past six days. After a prolonged struggle, power supply to several parts of Thoothukudi Town was restored on Friday afternoon. “The power supply that went off on Sunday evening was restored around 2.45 p.m. on Friday,” said H. Eugene of Bryant Nagar.

The Roman Catholic and Church of South India churches, which would usually organise Christmas carols during the season of advent and send the Christmas carol troupes to every house of the parishioners, have earmarked funds for these extravaganza for flood relief and rehabilitation works.

“The season of advent would usually be full of celebration and happiness everywhere. But the flood has robbed it off. When the people are suffering and the district has witnessed several deaths caused by the flood, there is no need for any jubilation this year. We want to share what we have with those who are suffering. We are encouraging the parishioners to avoid pompous celebrations and crackers and give this money for helping the flood-affected,” said the parish priest of a Catholic church in Thoothkudi Town.