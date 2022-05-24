Thoothukudi/Record procurement of paddy through DPCs: Collector

THOOTHUKUDI

The district administration had procured 12,855 tonnes of paddy from the 19 direct purchase centres in Thoothukudi, said Collector K Senthil Raj here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ meeting, he said that they had procured around 6,000 tonnes in the last season (2021). It had more than doubled this year.

When farmers pointed out irregularities in the cooperative societies, the Collector said that action had been initiated and assured of stern action against erring officials. “We will be with you,” he told the farmers when they raised several queries and expressed their apprehension.

Under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture development Programme, 48 village panchayats would benefit, in the first phase. In subsequent months, all the 403 panchayats in the district would be covered, he said and explained the objective of the programme to the farmers. He urged them to make use of it as the idea was to ensure that there was no land left dry in the district.

Mariappan, a farmer from Vadakku Illanthaikulam, said that many villagers did not receive the relief for the chilli and other crop loss from the insurance company. The Joint Director (Agriculture) S I Mohideen replied that out of claim of ₹ 170 crore, the district had received ₹ 105 crore so far. In a month, the remaining sum was likely to be received, he noted.

When farmer Thirumal from Mullakad and others demanded steps to expedite desilting of tanks, the Collector said that they have taken measures to get the work done through the PWD at a cost of ₹ 12 crore. He expressed the hope that desilting would be completed before the onset of rainy season.

When R. Radhakrishnan, a farmer, complained that DAP from SPIC was not available in outlets, the Joint Director said that production had been halted due to non-availability of raw materials. As and when it reached the SPIC, the DAP would be made available. Meanwhile, 60000 tonnes of imported fertilizer from Russia had reached the port and was being dispatched to many districts. However, the farmers said that they would wait for the SPIC fertilizer.

The Collector assured Chandrasekaran from Udangudi that complaints of adulteration of karupatti would be checked and stopped.