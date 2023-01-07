ADVERTISEMENT

Orthopaedics camp conducted in Thoothukudi Government Hospital

January 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan releases the continuing medical education handbook on orthopaedic surgeries in Thoothukudi on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Orthopaedics of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme on Saturday on successfully conducting orthopaedic surgeries.

Inaugurating the event at TKMCH, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said a total of 520 surgeons had participated in the CME programme to get them enriched with latest developments and surgical procedures in the field of orthopaedic surgery. Since the surgical procedures being discussed in the CME would be helpful to the participant surgeons, they should make use of this event organized by the Department of Public Health to save their patients by successfully conducting the surgeries through latest techniques.

“Since your patients revere you like God and look up to you to provide them with permanent remedy from their ailments, the doctors, who have to sacrifice a lot, should keep enriching their knowledge with latest developments,” Ms. Geetha said.

District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Dean, Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital G. Sivakumar and Head, Department of Orthopaedics, TKMCH, Pavalan were present.

