Two elderly persons murdered near Thoothukudi

Special Correspondent Thoothukudi
August 28, 2022 18:16 IST

Two elderly persons living in the neighbourhood in Boothalapuram under Vilathikulam sub-division were hacked to death by unidentified person in the early hours of Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as P. Rajamaniammal (68) and her neighbour, Ponnusamy (60).

The police said that the crew members of a private town bus that had an overnight halt at Boothalapuram were woken up by the screaming of Rajamaniammal at around 2 a.m.

The woman was running for her life as an unidentified person was chasing her with a machete. Panicked over the sight, the crew fled the scene in the bus and alerted the police.

When the police rushed to the spot, they found Rajamaniammal, who was running a petty shop, lying dead in a pool of blood.

Meanwhile, the police found the door of Ponnusamy's house left open ajar. When the police entered the house, they found him also murdered.

The murder of two persons living alone rattled the villagers. The police have arrested a local man, P. Subbiah, in connection with the murders.

The police said that the accused had developed enmity with the woman as she used to speak bad about his character. "Since Ponnusamy had witnessed the murder of the woman, the accused murdered him too," a police officer said.

