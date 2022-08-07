Madurai

5,7521 persons get vaccine shots in Thoothukudi

A special vaccination camp held in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH
Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI August 07, 2022 19:38 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 19:38 IST

A total of 57,521 people got their vaccination for COVID-19 virus through 1,048 locations, which functioned across Thoothukudi district on Sunday.

The State government had organised its 33rd mega special camp since the last 13 months, Health Department officials said and added that eligible people were given the doses free through the designated vaccine centres in Thoothukudi and Kovilpatti regions.

Apart from the first and second doses, qualified persons were also given the booster dose during the camp. The Central government had announced that the public can take the booster doses free till September 30.

In Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts too, special camps were organised by the Health department officials.

