Thoothukudi Corporation to give 1 lakh national flags to residents: Mayor

Marking the 75th independence day celebrations, the Corporation of Thoothukudi would distribute one lakh national flags to the residents within the city limits, said Mayor N P Jagan Periasami here on Sunday.

In a press release, he said that in August 6, 2008, the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had founded the Corporation here. With the completion of 14 years and stepping into the 15th year, the Corporation would strive hard and give its best to the citizens during this year.

The government, under the leadership of M K Stalin, had announced a series of welfare projects and development programs for the State. With Thoothukudi being an important city in Tamil Nadu, would gets its due share and the people can see the transformation step by step.

The measures taken in the recent times to put an end to water logging in low lying areas had already started getting results. Pockets such as Buckle Canal would be free from encroachment and storm water drains are being constructed. Thanking the officials for their untiring efforts, the Mayor said that he would also focus on improving the quality of drinking water and set right the roads in the city soon.

Stepping into the 15th year, it had been planned to intensify the recently launched ‘ My waste, My responsibility’ program by taking it to the masses through school and college students. Already, the mass cleaning campaigns held on Saturdays and Sundays are drawing good response. Wastes in public parks, vacant sites are being cleared by deploying a large number of conservancy workers.

The Mayor said that by involving about 1000 students from 20 educational institutions, the Thoothukudi Corporation would draw new plans for the coming months and ensure that the residents had a better living.

From Monday onwards (August 8), the staff would deliver the tri-colour flags to one lakh residents, Mr. Jagan said and added that the public should hoist them in their dwellings and join the nation in celebrating the 75th year of independence.