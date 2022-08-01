Madurai

‘World Breastfeeding Week’ seminar held

Social Welfare Minister P.Geetha Jeevan addresses the World Breastfeeding Week celebration in Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH
Special Correspondent THOOTHUKUDI August 01, 2022 23:19 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:19 IST

The ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ awareness seminar was held here on Monday.

 Inaugurating the seminar, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said breastfeeding would effectively protect the babies from a range of issues like stunted growth, underweight etc. and hence the mothers should feed the babies with mothers’ milk up to first six months and then continue breastfeeding along with other nutritious food prescribed by the paediatricians.

 “As prescribed by the World Health Organisation, the mothers should start breastfeeding from the first one hour of birth and the babies should be given mothers’ milk alone for the first six months. Besides feeding the babies with mothers’ milk up to 2 years, they should also be given other nutritious food prescribed by the doctors from the sixth month onwards to make sure the babies are healthy,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister also inaugurated the ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ rangoli competition in the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj and Dean (In-Charge) of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital Rajendran.

