Collector inspects marine ornamental fish breeding centre

District Collector K. Senthil Raj visited a marine ornamental fish breeding centre at Tharuvaikulam near here on Friday, which has been established with Central assistance.

As entrepreneur Paramasivan has established his marine ornamental fish breeding centre with the subsidized loan of Rs. 30 lakh from the Union Government, including Rs. 12-lakh grant, Dr. Senthil Raj inspected the breeding centre, where the ornamental fishes, including sea urchins, angel fishes, lion fishes, damselfish, sea anemones, star fish etc. are bred and sent to various places including Kolkata and Chennai.

“We’ve planned to organise an exhibition exclusively for showcasing the marine ornamental fishes of this region to encourage more number of aspiring youth to enter this highly remunerative venture,” the Collector said.

When Dr. Senthil Raj interacted with the fishermen, they appealed to him to increase the quantum of diesel being given to him with subsidy and the formation of a new road connecting East Coast Road and the rapidly growing Tharuvaikulam Fish Landing Centre, now has 220 mechanised boats and 200 country boats.

Revenue Divisional Officer of Kovilpatti Mahalakshmi, Joint Director of Fisheries R. Amal Xavier and Assistant Director T. Vijayaraghavan were present.