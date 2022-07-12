Demo for old pension scheme
Demanding the restoration of old pension scheme, retired teachers staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.
Led by P. Sambasivan, president of Retired School and College Teachers’ Association, they raised slogans against the new pension scheme and demanded the restoration of the old pension scheme. Besides giving the dearness allowance announced by the Union Government, the Tamil Nadu Government should also weed out the anomalies in the new health insurance scheme, they said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.