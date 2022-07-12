Three murdered in separate incidents

Three persons, including the office-bearer of a caste outfit, were murdered in the district on Tuesday in as many incidents.

Police said state general secretary of Nadar Makkal Iyakkam M. Saravanakumar, 40, of Rani Maharajapuram near Tiruchendur was murdered by three unidentified persons even as he was standing in front a teashop at Ammanpuram, near Tiruchendur, on Tuesday morning.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot.

During investigation, police found that Saravanakumar had earned enmity with a few persons over administering a temple in his village and during electioneering of the recently held local body polls. Moreover, Saravanakumar was also facing a few cases, including an attempt to murder case.

Kurumbur police have registered a case and police personnel have been deployed at Rani Maharajapuram.

In another incident, Velmurugan of Chettimallanpatti near Pudukottai allegedly murdered his wife Karpagavalli, 28, with the help of his friend P. Premkumar, 21, of Pudupatti near Srivaikundam even as the couple lived separately for the past four years.

Even as Pudukottai police were searching for the duo, they surrendered before a court in Srivaikundam.

In the third incident, plumber S. Thavasimani, 23, of Tooveypuram Third Street under the Thoothukudi Central Police Station limits informed the police that his elder brother Jeevan Joshua, 29, had committed suicide by consuming poison at their home. When the police sent the body for a post-mortem, it was found that the victim had been strangulated to death and then poison forcibly administered to show it as a suicide.

As the police grilled Thavasimani, he reportedly confessed that he had murdered his elder brother as he, a drunkard, was creating trouble for the family members under the influence of alcohol every day. The police subsequently arrested Thavasimani.