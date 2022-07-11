Ex-servicemen demand restoration of 5% reservation in police recruitment

Demanding reinstatement of 5% reservation in the recruitment of Tamil Nadu Police, the ex-servicemen submitted petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

The petitioners said the 5% reservation, which was given to the ex-servicemen in Tamil Nadu Police, had been annulled to leave a few thousand former jawans including 5,000 ex-servicemen in Thoothukudi district, in the lurch. Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should reinstate the 5% reservation given for the soldiers, who had served for the country.

Members of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam, led by its president A. Varadharajan submitted a petition to the Collector to ensure the commissioning of 7 cotton ginning machines in the Pudur Agriculture Regulatory Market which remained unused for the past 26 years.

Farmers led by P. Ponraj, president of Servaikaaranmadam Village Farmers’ Development Association, and Bhuviraj, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam submitted a petition seeking release of water to Peikulam under Srivaikundam Vadakaal Irrigation System to save the standing plantain crop cultivated on a few hundred acres.

When land broker Mohamed Ali, 57, of Kaayalpattinam tried to immolate himself after sprinkling kerosene on him, the policemen deployed at the main entrance of the Collectotrate thwarted the attempt. As the SIPCOT Police Station policemen inquired him, Mr. Mohamed Ali told that a retired teacher, from whom he had borrowed Rs. 7 lakh and reportedly repaid Rs. 8 lakh towards principal and interest, was threatening him of taking his house forcibly.

“Even though I filed a complaint with the police, no action has been taken against the usurer,” Mr. Mohamed Ali alleged.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s health helpline 104 or Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.