‘Neithal’ folk art festival ends on a grand note

Artistes perform ‘oyilattam’ at Neithal folk art festival in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

July 10, 2022 20:55 IST

The four-day folk-art carnival - ‘Neithal’ ended on a grand note with a huge turnout of people witnessing various events here on Sunday.

The maiden attempt to organise the festival here was a success as the artistes and a majority of the public were excited to see for themselves the colorful presentation and appreciation for the performances. Showcasing the multiple events in a single basket under one roof was a memorable one, was the response from many visitors at the VOC Grounds here.

It was not just a recreation but a combination of the culture and tradition the people should understand. The rich heritage of the art forms was nothing but a reflection of the Tamil language in multiple forms dating back to several eras.

Thoothukudi MP and senior DMK party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, who has been instrumental behind the ‘Neithal’ being staged here, was all praise for the organisers. She thanked ministers Geetha Jeevan and Anitha Radhakrishnan, Mayor N.P. Jagan, Collector K Senthil Raj, SP L Balaji Saravanan and officials from various departments.

Honouring the artistes and the sponsors for the events including the SPIC, she said that suggestions received from many people would be taken up appropriately and in the coming years, it would have the improvements.

The carnival also gave an opportunity to the self-help-groups to showcase their products, the book expo and the food court attracted the crowd. The karagam, paraiyattam and among others was the cynosure of all eyes.