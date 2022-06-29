Omni bus destroyed in fire

Passengers of an omni bus had a miraculous escape as fire broke out in the vehicle and destroyed it completely near Thoothukudi on Tuesday night.

Police said fire broke out in the engine of a private omni bus, proceeding from Udangudi in the district to Coimbatore, even it was crossing the Pudur Pandiapuram toll plaza with 36 passengers around 10 p.m. As driver Sathyaraj, 34, stopped the bus immediately and alerted the passengers, they got down immediately. However, most of them could not retrieve their baggage.

Even before the fire tenders from Thoothukudi SIPCOT Fire Station could arrive at the spot, the fire spread rapidly and reduced the bus into ashes. The firefighters led by District Fire Officer Kumar extinguished fire after an hour-long operation.

Puthiyampuithur police have registered a case.