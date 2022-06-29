Storm water drains to be built at the cost of Rs. 690 crore

Having learnt bitter lessons in the past during northeast monsoons, the Corporation has decided to construct storm water drains in the town on an outlay of Rs. 690.69 crore.

The Corporation council meeting held here on Wednesday with Mayor, Jegan Periyasamy in chair, in the presence of Commissioner, T. Charusree, resolved to construct the 289 Km-long storm water drainage channels to avert flooding inside the town even during heavy downpours.

As construction of storm water drainage channels in Thoothukudi has been taken-up in four phases, works are on to build the channels for 22.68 Km on an outlay of Rs. 175.68 crore in the first phase and to construct the structure for 63.89 km in the second and the third phases at the cost of Rs. 122.86 crore.

In the fourth phase, the storm water drain will be built for 289 Km for which the plan is ready now. As per the plan, storm water drains will be constructed in Muththammal Colony, Aathi Parasakthi Nagar, Dhanasekaran Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, Ayyasamy Colony, Pon Subbiah Nagar, Lourdhammalpuram and St. Mary’s Colony, where the channels will be built for 36.36 Km in the first stage of the fourth phase.

When Mr. Jegan moved proposals on desilting all storm water channels and banning use-and-throw plastic products, the council adopted the resolutions.

He said that the garbage collection vehicles to collect degradable and non-degradable waste separately from the houses in all 60 wards would come at particular time everyday from July 1 onwards.