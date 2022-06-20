Sterlite Copper supporters urge Vedanta to give up sale decision

Supporters of the closed down Sterlite Copper unit have appealed to Vedanta, its promoter, to withdraw its decision of selling it and to the Tamil Nadu Government to form an experts’ committee to study the safety mechanisms incorporated in the copper smelter.

In a hastily arranged press conference in Thoothukudi on Monday, office-bearers of Thoothukudi People Livelihood Protection Movement Thiyagarajan and Ganesan, director of ‘Thulasi Trust’ Dhanalakshmi, all supporters of Sterlite Copper, claimed Vedanta’s decision to sell the copper smelter was a rude shock to the people of Thoothukudi who were enjoying the employment given by the copper manufacturing unit to the locals and its welfare schemes.

Hence, Vedanta should reconsider its decision to put the copper smelter and other allied properties up for sale.

The Tamil Nadu Government, which ordered its closure, should constitute an experts’ committee to inspect the copper smelter and the safety measures incorporated there, they said.

Meanwhile a section of residents from about 10 villages including Madaththur, Meelavittaan, Vadakku Silukkanpatti, Therkku Silukkanpatti, Kumareddiyarpuram, Therkku Veerapandiapuram and Naduvaikurichi submitted petitions to Collector K. Senthil Raj seeking the immediate reopening of the plant to generate employment.