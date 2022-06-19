Vulcanising shop owner killed, man held

A 47-year-old Karuppasami of Velan Pudukulam in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district was allegedly found dead in his shop situated on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur Road here on Sunday.

Police investigations suggested that Karuppasami was owning a vulcanising shop. Preliminary probe led to the arrest of Chellakutti alias Kutti (27) of Thoothukudi, who was also running a vulcanising shop in the same locality

According to police, Kutti murdered him as Karuppasami collected less money from customers and that it spoilt his business. Hence, he decided to murder Karuppasami, who was in his shop.

Thenpagam Inspector Anandrajan and team arrested the accused.