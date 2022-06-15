300 units of blood donated
Over 300 units of blood were donated at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital as the National Service Scheme organised the blood donation camp on Wednesday.
In the blood donation camp, christened ‘Udhiram – 22’, TKMCH Professors, Assistant Professors, medicos, nurses, para medical staff and other workers donated blood.
Dean (In-Charge), TKMCH, G. Rajendran inaugurated the camp. Vice-Principal V. Kalaivani, Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani and Blood Bank Medical Officer R. Shanthi participated.
