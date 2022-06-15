Sterlite Copper gives Rs.2.50 lakh each to 12 persons injured in police firing

Sterlite Copper has given Rs. 2.50 lakh each to 12 persons injured in the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in May 2018, to help them start their own business ventures.

When a procession taken out on May 22, 2018 towards the District Collectorate demanding the closure of Sterlite Copper turned violent, 13 persons were killed in police firing and a good number of people were injured. As 12 of them suffered serious injuries that left them with permanent disabilities, their ability to earn went for a toss, leaving their families in trouble.

After they approached Sterlite Copper for financial assistance to start their own business ventures, the copper manufacturing unit gave Rs. 2.50 lakh each as assistance on Wednesday.

With this amount, 47-year-old country-boat fisherman Evelin of Santhana Mariamman Temple Street in Cruzpuram, who cannot go fishing after being injured in the shoulder in the police firing, has planned to buy a country-boat.

“I was discharged from the hospital after month-long treatment… As I could not go for fishing after getting injured, my family with 3 children is in trouble. The assistance given to me is like ‘seed money’ for me with which I’m planning to mobilize some more funds to buy my own country-boat to start a new life,” said Mr. Evelin, who is still under pain medication.

The injury he sustained in the abdomen during the police firing at Anna Nagar has changed the life of ITI student K. Veerabhagu.

“After I got injured in the abdomen in the police firing, I am not able to sit on the floor and eat like others. Since my house has only an Indian-style toilet, my parents had to make make-shift arrangements for me. Since my father Kuppusamy, who was working with a coffee firm for several years, lost his job, our family is struggling. The assistance given by Sterlite Copper will be of great help to me even though I have not decided on how best I can use this assistance,” said Mr. Veerabhagu.

The Sterlite Copper administration said they were ready to help the injured beneficiaries in future also.

“This is only a first installment assistance with which the beneficiaries can start their business ventures. We’re ready to help them in future also to expand their ventures,” according to an official of Sterlite Copper.