Congress cadre stage demo
Condemning the Enforcement Directorate’s summoning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party functionaries staged a demonstration here on Monday.
Led by party’s Thoothukudi town district president S. Muralidharan, the Congress cadre staged the demonstration in front of the Income Tax office here.
Former MLA M.P. Sudalaiyandi, corporation councillors Chandrabose, Karpagakani and Edinda and others participated in the protest.
