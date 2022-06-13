Congress cadre stage demo

Cadre of Congress party stage a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Condemning the Enforcement Directorate’s summoning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party functionaries staged a demonstration here on Monday.

Led by party’s Thoothukudi town district president S. Muralidharan, the Congress cadre staged the demonstration in front of the Income Tax office here.

Former MLA M.P. Sudalaiyandi, corporation councillors Chandrabose, Karpagakani and Edinda and others participated in the protest.