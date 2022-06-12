Two killed in road accident near Arumuganeri

Two persons, including a 7-year-old boy, were killed when a speeding motorbike hit the boy who was crossing Tiruchendur-Thoothukudi Road at Seenanthoppu near Arumuganeri on Sunday.

The police identified that decased as G. Uganesh of Kattanur in Virudhunagar district and R. Esakki Raja (21) of Rajagopal Nagar in Thoothukudi.

The police said that the family of Ganesamoorthi from Kattanur had come to Tiruchendur for the Vaikasi Visakam festival.

While returning home, the vehicle was was stopped at Seenanthoppu when they saw distribution of food along the roadside.

The boy, who got down from the vehicle, suddenly attempted to cross the road when the speeding bike knocked him down at around 10 a.m.

The bike rider K. Karthik (20) of Kathirvel Nagar in Thoothukudi and the pillion rider Esakki Raja, a college student, and the boy were injured in the accident.

While Uganesh and Esakki Raja were killed on the spot, Karthik, was rushed to Government Hospital at Tiruchendur. Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, L. Balaji Saravanan, inspected the accident spot. Arumuganeri police have registered a case.