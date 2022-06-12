Special job mela for differently abled persons held

As many as 102 differently abled persons were given essential items and scholarship orders at a cost of 12.71 lakh along with work orders from private companies by Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan at a private job mela for differently abled persons held at V.O.C. College in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

According to an official release, Ms Geetha Jeevan said that as Chief Minister M.K.Stalin holds the portfolio of the Department of the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, reviews were done and various schemes were rolled out for the welfare of about 21 kinds of differently-abled persons since he assumed office.

The UDID cards (unique disability ID cards) issued to the differently abled by the Union government are equal to an Aadhaar card and special camps are being held for the differently abled to apply for the cards in the State, she added.

The special private job mela was held for the differently abled persons above 18 years of age under the equal opportunity equal right scheme.

Around 800 differently abled and 30 private companies participated in the mela.

Those who do not have identity cards were also permitted to register at the camp. Monthly assistance ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 was given to the differently abled.

Mayor N.P. Jegan, Collector K. Senthil Raj and other government officials were present.