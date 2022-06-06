Registration of criminal cases sought

Residents of Therkku Silukkanpatti who submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Seeking registration of criminal cases against those who are involved in the illegal registration of 2,117 acres of land in Pudukottai Sub-Registrar’s Office, the affected villagers submitted petitions to Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan on Monday.

Following illegal registration of 2,117 acres of land in Therkku Silukkanpatti, Vadakku Silukkanpatti and Senthilampannai villages near here, the Sub-Registrar of Pudukottai was placed under suspension on May 13 last. Vast stretch of farmlands belonging to more than 500 farmers, a pond and good number of houses in these 3 villages with the total extent of 2,117 acres were registered in favour of a private firm by an individual, Senthil Arumugam, through a general power of attorney on April last.

Senthil Arumugam, who reportedly inherited this vast stretch of land in three villages through an erstwhile zamin and a “court order”, had sold the property by registering a general power of attorney in the Pudukottai Sub-Registrar Office to a private firm recently.

When the villagers, who are living in these hamlets for several decades, came to know about this development, they started protesting against it. Their inquiry with the officials of Sub-Registrar Office, Pudukottai, about this registration did not yield any proper response from them.

Subsequent inquiry conducted by the Department of Registration reportedly found that the registration of the power of attorney was illegal. Subsequently, Sub-Registrar of Pudukottai Mohandas was placed under suspension and the registration of general power of attorney given in favour of a private firm was also cancelled subsequently.

“However, this illegal registration gets reflected in the encumbrance certificate even now, which should be removed completely. Moreover, criminal case should be registered against everyone involved in his crime,” the villagers said.

Another group of job-seekers submitted petition to the SP seeking action against P. Kanagaraj of Pudukottai in the district for allegedly cheating them to the tune of ₹ 65 lakh in the guise of getting them jobs in various government departments.

Dr. Balaji Saravanan assured the aggrieved petitioners of taking appropriate and just action on their petitions.