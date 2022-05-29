Sudden rain brings relief to residents in Thoothukudi

Two-wheeler riders wade through rainwater on Tiruchendur road near Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi on Sunday afternoon. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

May 29, 2022 18:29 IST

Just after the ‘ agninaksthatram’ came to an end, many parts in Thoothukudi city and peripheries experienced showers on Sunday. The sudden rain not only brought in cheers, but also gave a big relief to the residents as the mercury was pretty high over the last two to three days even at mornings. The rain was much needed as it instantly brought down the temperature and the sky remained overcast.

At about 4 p.m., drizzle turned into a heady downpour for about 30 minutes. Some of the low-lying areas in the city had complaints of water-logging.

Though the civic authorities had taken numerous measures to drain the water, it was high time the senior officials visited the wards and took stock of the issues, residents said.