Ettayapuram block farmers seek permission for lifting soil from waterbodies

The Karisal Boomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A. Varadharajan has appealed to the Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj to grant them permission to lift alluvial soil from the water bodies in and around 13 revenue villages situated in Muthulapuram in Ettayapuram block here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the district had around 1.70 lakh hectares of rainfed land from which the farmers raised blackgram, corn, chilly, finger millet, pearl millet and coriander leaves among others.

If only there were rains, the crops could be raised as the ryots did not have an effective source of water for irrigation other than the rain.

Under such circumstances, when the Collector had recently accorded permission to the farmers in Thoothukudi to lift soil from 48 waterbodies, they also wanted a similar approval to lift alluvial soil from Muthulapuram in Ettayapuram block. The soil from these waterbodies, if used in the fields, would help farmers to come out with higher yield as the soil had rich deposits of minerals.

Earlier, the farmers used to rent goats and cattle to lay them overnight in their fields as it would leave the droppings the following day, which were rich in manure. With a shortage of goats and cattle in the villages, it had become an expensive proposition for the farmers to hire them anymore, Mr Varadharajan said and hoped the Collector would give them permission at the earliest as they could benefit by lifting the alluvial soil and make use of it before the rainy season commenced in the district.

By using the natural manure, farmers can reduce use of fertilizer such as Potash and DAP. By minimising them, the fertility of the soil would also remain rich in the region, he added.