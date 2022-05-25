Work on ESI hospital started in Thoothukudi: MP

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in the SIPCOT complex in Thoothukudi is becoming a reality as civil works have been started, said K. Kanimozhi, MP, here on Wednesday.

After the foundation stone was laid in 2014 for the 100-bed hospital at an estimated cost of ₹ 150 crore, the project remained a non-starter for multiple reasons.

When Ms Kanimozhi contested for the MP, she had promised to get the project commissioned.

After holding discussions with the Union Minister of Labour and Ministry officials in New Delhi for several times, she has got the green signal for the project. “A new lease of life has been given now to the project,” she said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the site, she said that as a first step, construction of the compound wall has been initiated. In the next phase, the civil works for the hospital would begin. The Ministry has earmarked funds for the ESI hospital construction here and the going would be as per schedule.

The officials, who accompanied the MP, said that the ESI hospital would have 100 beds, radiology facility, out-patient ward and among others. Workers employed in private units in Thoothukudi district would benefit.

She also said that a housing colony for the ESI staff would come up close by with parking space for over 200 vehicles.

Later, the MP inspected the Milavittan railway station, situated on the Thoothukudi-Madurai bypass. A bridge across the rail station was proposed a decade ago and works started. But, again for various reasons, it got abruptly halted. As a result, motorists in the vicinity were suffering. Now, after discussions with the NHAI officials and technocrats, she said that the project has commenced earnestly.

“I hope, it will get over in about two months from now...” she said and added that it was coming up at a cost of ₹ 9 crore.

To complete, heavy duty cranes from Kolkata are being brought here through sea, which would facilitate in installing major girders with ease. Other works were going on, Ms Kanimozhi added.

Collector K Senthil Raj, Mayor Jagan Periasami, NHAI Project Director Velraj, RDO Sivasubramanian and other officials were present.