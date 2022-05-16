Villagers seek legal action against suspended Sub-Registrar, others

Residents of Therkku Silukkanpatti who submitted a petition to Thoothukudi Collector on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

May 16, 2022

Seeking legal action against those who registered 2,117 acres of their lands to a firm, a group of villagers from Therkku Silukkanpatti submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

The petitioner villagers said an individual had illegally given power of attorney to a Coimbatore-based firm for selling 2,117 acres of land belonging to 500 persons and the document had been registered in the Sub-Registrar’s Office, Pudukottai. Following the villager’s protest, the Sub-Registrar had been placed under suspension.

“Moreover, the District Collector should initiate legal action against the suspended Sub-Registrar and others who helped him in this unlawful registration of an illegal document so that similar incidents will not happen in future,” the petitioners said.

All India Democratic Women’s Association members submitted a petition urging the Collector to ensure the independent functioning of the newly elected women members of urban and the rural bodies without any intervention from their husbands, fathers or close relatives.

A group of villagers from K. Kumarapuram near Vilaathikulam submitted petition seeking the construction of anganvadi in their village, which is now functioning in a rented building. Villagers from Vallinayagipuram near Vilaathikulam also submitted a petition with similar prayer.

Villagers from Therkku Veerapandiapuram, Kalloorani and Meelavittaan submitted separate petitions seeking the reopening of the closed Sterlite Copper unit. Since the closure of the copper manufacturing unit had badly affected the developments of the villages situated closer to the company by denying employment to the youth, it should be reopened, they said.