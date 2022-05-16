‘Start seafood value-addition ventures’

Young entrepreneurs and those who want to start their business ventures in food industry should at the possibilities of starting their ventures in value-addition in seafood having immense business potential, said K. Kanimozhi, MP.

Participating in a skill development training programme on ‘Entrepreneurship in marine products’ held here on Monday, Ms. Kanimozhi said the seafood market, which had expanded 122 times between 1990 and 2018, should be rightly tapped by the young entrepreneurs of Tamil Nadu. Despite having a vast coastline, Tamil Nadu’s share in the seafood value-addition market was only 4.80% .

Hence, the entrepreneurs should explore the possibilities of introducing new value-addition in seafood without affecting the consumers’ health.

“Though a food park was started at Chekkaarakkudi near here ten years ago, it’s still in nascent state and hence the entrepreneurs should take a look at this park for starting their venture in value-addition in seafood,” Ms. Kanimozhi suggested.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Collector K. Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and others spoke.