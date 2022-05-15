Painter killed in roof collapse

A painter was killed when the roof of his house collapsed on Sunday afternoon.

Police said widower G. Suresh, 40, a painter from Anna Nagar Third Street here, lost his wife last year and hence his two children are under the care of his in-laws in Tirunelveli. Since Suresh was living alone, his mother Ananthi used to give him food every day.

When Mrs. Ananthi came to his house on Sunday afternoon to serve him lunch, she found that the roof of the decades-old house had crashed down to kill her son on the spot.

After she alerted the neighbours, the Thoothukudi Central police arrived and sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem after it was retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Police have registered a case.

Only two weeks ago, a woman and her pregnant daughter were killed in similar tragedy in the same area.