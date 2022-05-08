Thalassemia Day observed

Appealing to the general public to understand the myths and facts about Thalassemia, Collector K Senthil Raj urged the media to create awareness at periodic intervals throughout the year.

Speaking at the World Thalassemia Day being observed at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, he said that the reports suggested that around 4 to 5 % of the population in the country had Thalassemia, which was around 5 crore. Thalassemia, he said, inherited blood disorder which prevented the body from creating adequate haemoglobin.

The Collector, a medical doctor by himself, said that Thalassemia weakened the blood cells and suggested genetic counselling among other prevention methods.

He also recommended people to avoid marriage from close relatives. In Tamil Nadu, there were at least seven districts with reports of Thalassemia cases. While Chennai had ample facilities, tier II cities too were expecting infrastructure from the government for cure of the disease.

Various speakers, including experts, spoke on the occasion and presented gifts to the children. Dean Nehru, Medical Superintendent Kumaran, RMO Cylus Jeyamani and others participated.