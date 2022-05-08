Union Minister L. Murugan

May 08, 2022 17:47 IST

In a bid to cover up its failures and its inability to keep up its promises made during the electioneering, the DMK now claimed to have achieved very many things over the last one year but actually, it did nothing, said Union Minister L. Murugan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, he said that the DMK had promised to deposit ₹ 1000 to womenfolk, but had conveniently neglected. Similarly, it had assured to waive crop loans, gold loans and others, but had passed the blame on the previous regime.

There have been reports of lockup deaths in Tamil Nadu. Crimes against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes had again surfaced. In many villages, the downtrodden were being ill-treated. The women panchayat leaders elected from the SC community were neglected in many rural local bodies, he blamed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked to comment on the hike in LPG refill, the Union minister claimed that it was due to the fluctuation in international dollar prices. Irrespective of whether it went up or down, the Centre continued to give subsidy to the eligible sections.

On the Tamil Nadu government’s ban order on ‘pattina pravesam’, he said that it had been there from time immemorial. It was part and parcel of the Hindu rituals. The DMK government had started to test the patience of the Hindus.

“The DMK had raised the taxes here and attributed it to the Union government.” People cannot be deceived all the time, he said and added that the government should at least now begin to live up to the expectations of the masses and stop blaming the Union government for its failures and incompetent administration.