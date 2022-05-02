GH contract workers seek revised wages, COVID-19 incentive

Appealing to Collector K. Senthil Raj to give them wages hike as fixed by the Collector and COVID-19 incentive, a group of contract workers of Kovilpatti Government Hospital submitted a petition during the weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners said 53 contract workers are working in the Kovilpatti Government Hospital as electrician, plumber, cook, housekeeper, gardener, security, superintendent and manager since 2014 and are given the wages fixed in 2018 – 2019. Even though the Collector is fixing the wages every year for the contract workers working with the government hospitals, the contract firm is refusing to give the salary fixed by the Collector.

“Moreover, all the contract workers are being given uniform wages irrespective of their nature of work. When we raised this issue with the contract firm, we were threatened. Hence, the Collector should personally probe this scam and render justice to the affected contract workers,” they said.

The petitioners also appealed to the Collector to give them the COVID-19 incentive of ₹ 15,000 given to all frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Hindu Munnani cadres, who came to the Collectorate with the people dressed like Hindu Gods, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking action against a person who had made derogatory remarks against Sri Nataraja through a YouTube video.

Besides banning the YouTube channel, the Collector should order the YouTuber’s detention under the Goondas Act, they said.

A group of Thamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi cadres submitted a petition seeking proper investigation into the financial irregularities in Pazhaya Kaayal Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society to the tune of several crores of rupees.

Seeking immediate steps for repairing the seriously damaged Vallanaadu Bridge above the Tamirabharani on the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai 4-lane national highway, members of Siva Bharatha Hindu Makkal Iyakkam submitted a petition.

A group of Arunthathiyar families from Kuruvimedu in Bryant Nagar submitted a petition to the Collector seeking patta for the land on which they are living for the past 60 years and have built their houses.