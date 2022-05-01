Kanimozhi assures basic infrastructure for Sivakalai villagers

Drinking water for all the houses in Sivakalai and two other neighbouring areas would be supplied through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in a phased manner, said Collector K Senthil Raj here on Sunday.

Presiding over the gram sabha meeting held at Sivakalai village panchayat, he said that following the CM’s directive, the annual gram sabha meetings had been enhanced from four to six. The primary objective was to reach out to the masses through such interactions.

When the gram sabha meeting was flowing with suggestions, requests and demands, the Collector said that the government would certainly get them done.

Speaking on the occasion, MP K. Kanimozhi said that she was impressed by the manner the members aired their grievances which were more for public cause and not concerning any individual.

The villagers wanted additional bus facility, children wanted a playground, elders wanted exclusive space for strolls and women self-help-groups sought loans from banks.

Works like desilting of the Kadamba tank, sub-court for Sivakalai et al, topped the agenda. However, the Collector explained the steps taken by the government in this regard and hoped they would be expedited soon.

Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan said that Sivakalai was synonymous with Tamil language, which dated back to over 3000 years. Such was the tradition the village and the people here had, he hailed them.

Assuring the rural local body elected representatives of laying quality roads and potable water as pointed, he said that it would be done with all transparency and fairness.

Srivaikundam MLA S Amirtaraj, RDOs Sivasubramanian and Buhari, Joint Director (Agriculture) Mohideen, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) Rajan and local body officials and councillors participated.