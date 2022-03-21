District Collector K. Senthil Raj released a documentary film on ‘unsung freedom fighters’ of the district and the map showing their birthplaces on Monday as part of the 75 independence of the country.

On behalf of the district administration, Assistant Collector (Training) Srutanjay Narayanan has prepared this map and the documentary film on the ‘unsung freedom fighters’ of Thoothukudi district with the help of faculty members of various colleges, students and writers Muthalankurichi Kamarasu and Neithal Anto.

“This is an attempt to tell the world, especially the younger generation, about 12 little known freedom fighters of Thoothukudi district. Besides narrating their role in freedom struggle, the documentary film and the map elaborate about their birthplaces and the places they lived during the British era. Since we’ve identified 28 more freedom fighters from the district, we’re in the process of getting more information about them and we’ll upload these information soon in the form of documentary film and map,” said Dr. Senthil Raj after releasing it.

The Collector informed that the map would also be kept in the Collectorate so as to enlighten the visitors and get uploaded in the YouTube so as to take the effort to the global audience.

Dr. Senthil Raj also handed over family cards to 10 ‘narikuravar’ families and ₹ 1.20 lakh-worth artificial limbs to 3 beneficiaries.