Medicos from Ukraine, Russia return home

Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan and Anitha R. Radhakrishnan receive a student who returned from Ukraine, in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Two students from the war-torn Ukraine and Russia arrived here on Sunday.

A 1st year medical student Santhosh and a 4th year student Brinda were received by Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan, (Social Welfare and Women's Rights), Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, (Fisheries, Fisheries Welfare and Animal Husbandry) when they arrived at Thoothukudi Airport.

His parents and relatives received him at the airport with hugs.

“I would like to thank the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the State government for taking timely measures and bearing the costs of repatriating to bring me and fellow students back to our hometowns during the sudden war situation in Ukraine.” Santosh, who came from Ukraine, told the press. He proceeded to his hometown Paramakudi.

Similarly, Brinda, hailing from Thoothukudi returned from Russia.

“The war in Ukraine has caused various problems in Russia as well. The money sent by parents from India could not be withdrawn at ATM centers. Moreover, the prices of essential commodities have also risen sharply. As a result, students studying in Russia have begun to return to their hometowns.” she said.