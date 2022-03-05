CRS inspects new line near Thoothukudi

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Abhai Kumar Rai, inspected Milavittan-Melamarudur new line in Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi section.

The 17-km stretch of second line has been laid under the first phase work of the Madurai-Thoothukudi track doubling project.

The Commissioner began the motor trolley inspection from Milavittan in the morning. He inspected 32 minor, major bridges, Kumaragiri railway gate, several power line crossings over the track and track curves on the way to Melamarudur, a railway statement said.

After concluding the physical inspection at Melamarudur in the afternoon, the CRS conducted speed trial with a special train.

The train that left Melamarudur at 3.23 p.m. reached Milavittan at 3.36 p.m. at a speed of 120 kmph.

Railway Construction Wing Chief Administrative Officer, Prafulla Verma, Chief Engineer Thavamanipandi, Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth accompanied the CRS, the statement said.