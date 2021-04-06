Brisk polling in Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI

06 April 2021 23:08 IST

This district housing six Assembly segments witnessed brisk polling on Tuesday to register the poll percentage of 69.84.

Following technical snag in the EVMs in two polling booths in St. Michael’s Primary School in Tharuvaikulam under the Ottapidaaram (reserved) constituency, voters had to wait in long queue. While polling commenced at 7.30 a.m. in one of the booths, voting could be started only around 9.15 a.m.

Similar problems delayed voting for 30 minutes in the TDTA High School at Christiyanagaram near Udangudi in Tiruchendur constituency, panchayat union primary school at Gnaniyarkudiyiruppu near Sattankulam under Srivaikundam constituency, RC Middle School in Sattankulam. The delay irked the waiting voters and the political party agents as well.

Advertising

Advertising

Thermal scanner malfunction delayed the commencement of voting in Hindu Nadar Middle School in Kulaththoor under Vilaathikulam Assembly constituency by 15 minutes.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who cast his vote in Caldwell Higher Secondary School on Beach Road, said 15 ballot units, 12 control units and 26 VVPATs had to be replaced in the 6 Assembly segments in the district due to malfunctioning.

Condemning the delay in giving them the house site pattas, 1,340 voters of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar under Ottapidaaram (reserved) constituency boycotted the Assembly polls. Following objections from Tamil Nadu Housing Board, issue of patta to the residents of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar is getting delayed. Though the officials held talks with the residents to persuade them to drop boycott of poll, they were firm in their decision. After the protesting villagers gathered at a public place of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar to register their protest, lunch was prepared there to be served to the protesting residents.

The aggrieved residents said they, who had registered their lands properly and constructed their houses, had paid the taxes payable to the local bodies – to Meelavittaan panchayat for 13 years from 1997 and to the Thoothukudi Corporation since 2010. However, the objection raised by TNHB has effectively stopped the official machinery from distributing patta to the residents.

As the protesting residents were firm in their decision, tahsildar of Thoothukudi Justin and Executive Engineer of TNHB Pandiaraj held talks with them. After they were assured in writing that the TNHB would give them ‘No Objection Certificate’ following due scrutiny, the residents started casting their votes after 4 p.m.

When the AMMK cadres detained a few AIADMK men accusing them of distributing cash to the voters in ward 9 of Kovilpatti, they, with the help of the DMK functionaries, handed them over to the police.

AIADMK candidate and Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju, who came to the spot, allegedly tried to release them. Subsequently, they were taken to Kovilpatti East police station.

As the ruling party functionaries tried to release their friends in police custody, cadres of the AMMK and the cadres of DMK-led alliance parties gathered at the police station, which escalated tension.

However, the police managed to pacify them and further investigations are on.