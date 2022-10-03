Thoothukudi witnesses unprecedented traffic snarl

The closure of the Third Gate over-bridge for maintenance work triggered unprecedented and serious traffic snarl in the Second and Fourth Gate areas on Monday.

As the busy Third Gate flyover, which is being used by a few thousand vehicles everyday, was closed on Monday for 10-day-long maintenance work, the vehicles using the route had to take either the highly congested Second Gate or the Fourth Gate. With the increased traffic, the two cramped spots witnessed unprecedented and serious traffic jam since Monday morning.

Since the heavy vehicles, which used to take the Third Gate flyover, had to take the Fourth Gate following traffic diversion, vehicles had to wait in long queue between VVD Signal and the new bus-stand. There was no vehicular movement in the already highly cramped Second Gate area as the area was completely choked between North Car Street and Puckle Channel to anger the public a lot.

The situation slightly improved at both points after additional police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic.

“Having witnessed and experienced this agony, we’ll try to complete the work within five days,” said the officials attached to the Department of Highways.