Thoothukudi villages start shedding caste identities displayed through paints, posters

August 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A few villages in the district, which had witnessed caste-based murders and clashes in the past, have started shedding their caste identities from this Independence Day onwards, thanks to the sustained efforts taken by the district police administration.

A gGood number of the villages in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts can easily be identified even by a stranger about the particular caste of people living in majority. Like the tiger marking its territory by claw marks on trees and urinating on the vegetation, the public places of these hamlets would be carrying streaks or posters in different colours. The public places like bus shelters, electric polls, highways signboards, overhead tanks, primary health centres, even school buildings etc., would have streaks of paints in particular colours symbolising certain castes living in majority in these places.

Colours such as ‘red and yellow,’ ‘green and red’, ‘green and blue’ among others reflect the castes. Apart from streaks of paints, symbols like sickles in some of the places with these colours showed their ‘might’ to the people.

With the caste-based political outfits encouraging the youth to become their cadre, stripes in these colours can be seen in some of the places even in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi towns, wherever people from these castes live in large numbers. Whenever these streaks get defaced or damaged, it would instantly trigger tension between different castes.

Villages like Puliyampatti, Akkanayakkanpatti, Ottudanpatti, Poovaani, Savalaaperi, Aalantha, Singaththaakurihci, Kasilingapuram, Kodiyankulam, Naaraikinaru, Maruthanvaazhvu and Kollenkinaru, all under Maniyaachi Police Sub-Division, had witnessed caste-based murders in the past and also face this problem.

Hence, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, who is organising ‘Maatraththai Thaedi’ (In search of change) events in all villages through the police stations across the district for fostering social harmony, visited all these villages recently to personally ascertain the intensity of the issue. He also met the villagers in the meeting convened in the community hall at Savalaaperi.

“Since villagers belonging to all castes are participating in this meeting, I request you to avoid caste-based identities like these painting, posters, hoisting of flags with caste identity in the villages, playing the songs that trigger tension between different castes, etc. If we drop the caste identity, the villages will live in peace and prosper,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan appealed.

The villagers, who took pledge to shed these caste identities and vowed not to resort to any violence, have now started removing the paintings with caste identities from Independence Day. In Aalanthaa, village head Mani Murugan led the removal of paintings along with village committee members Chinnadurai, Sudalaimani and Saraswath i.

“We’ve removed the paint streaks with caste identity in 20 electric poles, 5 highways department sign boards, an overhead tank, on a hand pump and a bus shelter. We’ve given a coat of white paint on the problematic paint streaks. We’ll not allow our youth to repeat it again in our village,” said Mr. Mani Murugan.

In Singaththaakurichi, village head Perumal led this operation while Viji of Kasilingapuram and his team removed the paint streaks with caste identities.

In all, the paint streaks in 101 spots have been removed, thanks to the initiative by Dr. Balaji Saravanan.

“After we started conducting ‘Maatraththai Thaedi’ campaign across the district, in which we tell the people about the legal consequences they would face following filing of a case, we can see visible changes in the villages. It should continue in the days to come,” the SP said.

